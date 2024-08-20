Aragen Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 389.74 crore

Net profit of Aragen Life Sciences rose 30.10% to Rs 48.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 389.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 341.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.389.74341.9327.7226.78105.7788.4564.4649.7248.5437.31