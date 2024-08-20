Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aragen Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Aragen Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 389.74 crore
Net profit of Aragen Life Sciences rose 30.10% to Rs 48.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 389.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 341.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales389.74341.93 14 OPM %27.7226.78 -PBDT105.7788.45 20 PBT64.4649.72 30 NP48.5437.31 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

We are united by our shared vision for America's future, says Harris

Indian Rupee

Rupee expected to underperform regional peers amid dollar's slide

Govt bonds

Indian govt bond yields steady, RBI warns of cautious policy on inflation

Share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open higher; GIFT Nifty up 60 pts; Nikkei jumps 1.68%

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Agitators thank U'khand CM for passing Bill providing 10% govt job quota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon