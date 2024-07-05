Indian Auto Retails Grew 0.73% Y-o-Y In June

Indias automobile retail experienced a modest YoY growth of just 0.73%. While the two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) segments registered positive YoY growths of 4.66% and 5.1% respectively, other categories such as passenger vehicles (PV), tractors (Trac) and commercial vehicles (CV) saw declines of 6.7%, 28.3%, and 4.7% YoY, respectively.

The two-wheeler category faced significant challenges, with a MoM sales decline of 10.36%, despite a 4.66% YoY increase. Factors such as extreme heat which resulted in 13% less walk-ins, stalled monsoons and election-related market slowdowns particularly affected rural sales, which fell from 59.8% in May to 58.6% in June.

Passenger vehicle sales experienced a notable decline, falling by 6.77% YoY and 7.18% MoM. Inventory levels have reached an all-time high, ranging from 62 to 67 days. Despite improved product availability and substantial discounts aimed at stimulating demand, market sentiment remains subdued due to extreme heat resulting in 15% less walk-ins and delayed monsoons.

The commercial vehicle category also experienced a downturn, with sales decreasing by 4.74% YoY and 12.42% MoM. June presented various challenges, including delayed monsoons, poor market sentiment and postponed purchases due to low demand and funding delays

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released Vehicle Retail Data for June'24.