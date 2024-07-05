Thermax subsidiary wins order of Rs 513 cr in Botswana

To set up 600 MW greenfield energy project

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax has concluded an order of Rs. 513 crore from a leading industrial conglomerate, setting up a 600 MW greenfield energy project in Botswana, Southern Africa.

TBWES will supply two 550 TPH CFBC (circulating fluidised bed combustion) boilers over a period of 23 months. This order will support the development of the first phase i.e. the 300 MW power station being established by the customer.

The designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, supervision of erection & commissioning, and performance testing will be undertaken by TBWES.

The power generated is intended for sale to the national utility power company for sustaining the growing power requirement of the country.

