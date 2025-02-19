Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Bank gains for third straight session

Indian Bank gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 524.45, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.36% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% jump in NIFTY and a 16.25% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 524.45, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 22940.75. The Sensex is at 76034.18, up 0.09%. Indian Bank has slipped around 1.46% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 7.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5872.6, up 1.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 524, up 1.14% on the day. Indian Bank is down 2.36% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% jump in NIFTY and a 16.25% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

