Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank up for third consecutive session

Indian Bank up for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 799.85, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% jump in NIFTY and a 27.93% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 799.85, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25911.6. The Sensex is at 84587.19, down 0.13%. Indian Bank has slipped around 9.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8291.45, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 798.95, up 1.75% on the day. Indian Bank is up 50.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% jump in NIFTY and a 27.93% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

