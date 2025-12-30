Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank spurts 1.33%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 152.93, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% gain in NIFTY and a 15.95% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.93, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25911.6. The Sensex is at 84587.19, down 0.13%. Canara Bank has added around 1.61% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58932.35, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 231.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 223.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.45, up 1.13% on the day. Canara Bank is up 52.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% gain in NIFTY and a 15.95% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

