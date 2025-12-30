Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.72, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.74% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% jump in NIFTY and a 26.1% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 137.72, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25911.6. The Sensex is at 84587.19, down 0.13%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 1.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10789.1, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 125.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 138.16, up 2.89% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 21.74% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% jump in NIFTY and a 26.1% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

