Bajaj Healthcare gains on inking pact with European entity

Bajaj Healthcare jumped 4.71% to Rs 396.45 after the company informed that it has entered into a development and supply agreement for an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) with a European entity.

The trust reposed in the company by the EU partner for sourcing clinical trial quantities is a testimony of the companys development and manufacturing capabilities along with the good manufacturing practices (GMP) compliance at companys manufacturing units.

After the development, the API will be initially supplied in small quantities and will be used by the EU partner to carry out clinical trials for an alternative indication.