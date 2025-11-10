Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian banks are far more mature that they were decade ago, says RBI Governor

Indian banks are far more mature that they were decade ago, says RBI Governor

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India has noted in a speech that Indian banks today are far more mature than they were a decade ago. The credit and deposits have expanded to almost 3 times. Capital buffers have strengthened too - the CRAR rose from 13.5 per cent as on 31st March, 2015 to 17.5 per cent as on 31st March, 2025 with CET-1 increasing from 10.43 per cent to 14.73 per cent during the same period. Asset quality has also improved. GNPA and NNPA have reduced to 2.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent in March 2025 after rising to highs of 11.2 per cent and 5.96 per cent respectively in March 2018. Profitability of banks has enhanced significantly. Between FYs 2017-18 and 2024-25, Return on Assets increased from -0.24 per cent to 1.37 per cent, and Return on Equity jumped from -2 per cent to 14 per cent. Regulation cannot ignore this performance, these changed realities.

 

Malhotra also highlighted recent regulatory measures which have been built on the bedrock of a banking system that has been systematically fortified over the last decade, with financial stability remaining the unwavering cornerstone of our policy architecture. All the changes are incremental in nature. Moreover, no regulatory measure can be understood in isolation. Each measure has to be seen in the continuum of regulatory evolution and not in isolation. These proposals must be read against the broader regulatory scaffolding, which mitigates the risks. Together, the regulations create a multi-layered defence, to keep systemic risk in check.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 25,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Nifty trades above 25,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Voltamp Transformers jumps after steady Q2 numbers

Voltamp Transformers jumps after steady Q2 numbers

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads gainers in 'B' group

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads gainers in 'B' group

Pitti Engineering rises after Q2 PAT gains 26% YoY to Rs 36.14 cr; revenue up 11% on strong operational performance

Pitti Engineering rises after Q2 PAT gains 26% YoY to Rs 36.14 cr; revenue up 11% on strong operational performance

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon