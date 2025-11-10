Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips lower amid elevated oil prices

INR slips lower amid elevated oil prices

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to settle at 88.71 (provisional) against the US dollar in a muted session on Monday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices. However, positive domestic equity markets and a soft US dollar cushioned the rupee's downside. Indian shares closed higher on Monday to snap a three-day losing streak after the U.S. Senate voted 60-40 to end the longest-running government shutdown, which entered its 40th day on Sunday. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday of 83,754.49 before paring gains to end up 319.07 points, or 0.38 percent, at 83,535.35. The broader NSE Nifty index settled 82.05 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 25,574.35. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.64 against the American currency, and touched an intraday high of 88.64 and a low of 88.71 against the greenback during the day.

 

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

