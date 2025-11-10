Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.69% to Rs 281.73 croreNet Loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 68.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 83.69% to Rs 281.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales281.73153.37 84 OPM %-11.61-9.52 -PBDT-40.73-9.10 -348 PBT-67.78-15.69 -332 NP-68.81-17.03 -304
