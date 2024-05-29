Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.58% to Rs 1.20 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.92% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 5.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 4.35% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.58% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.201.785.605.9822.5026.9728.5727.420.580.703.192.790.530.652.992.510.480.462.361.92