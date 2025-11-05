Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit declines 48.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 2040.89 croreNet profit of Indian Hotels Co declined 48.62% to Rs 284.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 554.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 2040.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1826.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2040.891826.12 12 OPM %27.9327.45 -PBDT597.43513.14 16 PBT452.71388.21 17 NP284.92554.58 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content