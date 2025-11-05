Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.60% to Rs 12.72 croreNet loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.60% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.728.56 49 OPM %6.6016.59 -PBDT0.571.63 -65 PBT-0.110.96 PL NP-0.070.79 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content