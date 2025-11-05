Panth Infinity standalone net profit rises 2290.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8723.64% to Rs 145.59 croreNet profit of Panth Infinity rose 2290.63% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8723.64% to Rs 145.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales145.591.65 8724 OPM %5.2519.39 -PBDT7.650.32 2291 PBT7.650.32 2291 NP7.650.32 2291
