Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 11.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 11.67% to Rs 248.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 222.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 1550.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1466.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1550.231466.3729.0027.97445.78402.99328.49293.94248.39222.44