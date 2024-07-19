Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China Shares Sink After Choppy Session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian stocks fell on Friday as U.S.-China tensions persisted and China's ruling Communist Party ended a top-level meeting without offering details to address economic difficulties. Tech stocks extended losses despite TSMC's earnings beat.
Oil drifted lower in Asian trade and headed for a second consecutive weekly decline on concerns about Chinese demand and the global economy.
China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.17 percent at 2,982.31 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng fell 2.03 percent to 17,417.68 on concerns over a renewed trade war between Beijing and Washington.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to media reports, the U.S. was considering stricter trade restrictions against China, especially the country's technology and chipmaking sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: JSW Steel's Q1 consolidated net profit falls 64% to Rs 867 crore

Crowdstrike's update on Microsoft outage: 'Issue found, fix deployed'

No unauthorized structures, including religious, permitted near Yamuna: HC

MTNL defaults on Rs 37.5 crore Punjab & Sind Bank loan instalment

LVMH-backed L Catterton seeks Sebi approval for Rs 4,000 crore India fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon