Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 597.14 crore
Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 85.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 73.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 597.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 513.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 217.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 221.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 2437.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2054.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales597.14513.95 16 2437.062054.28 19 OPM %11.605.33 -9.945.43 - PBDT26.56-0.33 LP 119.3942.24 183 PBT-92.10-79.96 -15 -236.74-241.80 2 NP-85.26-73.37 -16 -217.94-221.23 1
First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

