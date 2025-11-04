Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 22.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 718.65 croreNet profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 22.03% to Rs 97.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 718.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 691.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales718.65691.92 4 OPM %19.2524.63 -PBDT146.07183.80 -21 PBT130.88170.31 -23 NP97.48125.02 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content