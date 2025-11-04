Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 23.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 2827.49 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India declined 23.50% to Rs 206.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 269.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 2827.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2774.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2827.492774.61 2 OPM %12.4615.65 -PBDT371.66447.13 -17 PBT274.61358.15 -23 NP206.29269.66 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content