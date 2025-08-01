Friday, August 01, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 41 times

National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 41 times

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 144.03 crore shares as against 3.51 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of National Securities Depository received bids for 1,44,03,73,716 shares as against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (1 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 41 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it will close on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 760 and 800 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists entirely of an offer of sale of 5.01 crore equity shares to raise Rs 3811 crore at the lower band of Rs 760 per share (face value Rs 2 per share) and Rs 4012 crore at the upper band of Rs 800 per share.

 

The IPO includes an offer for sale by key shareholders, with IDBI Bank offloading 2.22 crore shares and NSE selling 1.80 crore shares, among others. The listing complies with SEBI regulations requiring IDBI Bank and NSE to reduce their stakes below 15% by August 14, 2025. The company is professionally managed with no identifiable promoter.

National Securities Depository (NSDL), Indias first and largest depository, is a key market infrastructure institution registered with SEBI. It holds over Rs 70.17 lakh crore in assets under custody, accounting for nearly 68% of total dematerialized assets in India as of March 2025.

Also Read

ITC limited

ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

Godrej Properties Q1 profit grows 15% to ₹600 cr amid higher collections

Property registration, registration

Lender loses property documents: Apply to sub-registrar for title copiespremium

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's forex reserves rise by $2.7 bn to reach $698.1 bn in July

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

Remains committed to 'honour' onboarding of 600 professionals: TCSpremium

NSDL operates through a wide network of over 65,000 service centers and offers depository, settlement, and value-added digital services. It also runs NSDL Payments Bank and NDML, expanding its footprint in e-governance and fintech. The company services 39.45 million active demat accounts across 99.34% of Indian pincodes and 194 countries globally.

Ahead of the IPO, National Securities Depository on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, raised Rs 1,201.43 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.50 crore shares at Rs 800 each to 61 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 343.12 crore and sales of Rs 1,420.15 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

M&B Engineering IPO subscribed 36.20 times

M&B Engineering IPO subscribed 36.20 times

SEBI to increase level of investor awareness towards financial frauds

SEBI to increase level of investor awareness towards financial frauds

Polycab India receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities

Polycab India receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon