Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank appoints Madhaw Jha as CFO

Indian Overseas Bank appoints Madhaw Jha as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Indian Overseas Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Madhaw Chandra Jha, deputy general manager as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 01 March 2025.

The bank informed that S P Mahesh Kumar, general manager & CFO is superannuating on 28 February 2025.

Madhaw Chandra Jha is qualified Chartered Accountant with rich experience in the field of Accounting and Finance. He is working in Indian Overseas Bank for the last 19 years. He has handled various functions viz. overseeing financial operations, which includes preparation of financial statement of the Bank, liaising with Statutory Auditors, submission of regulatory returns, handling other specialized area such as IndAS etc.

 

He has undergone several Management Development Programs imparted by premium institutes like ISB, RBI, CAB, ASCI, etc.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

The bank reported 20.91% jump in net profit to Rs 873.66 crore on 13.07% rise in total income to Rs 8,409.3 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 2.10% to end at Rs 45.17 on Tuesday, 18 February 2025.

Power Grid acquires project SPV - Bidar Transco under TBCB route

Power Grid Corporation acquires Khavda V-B1B2 Power Transmission project SPV

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Rail Vikas Nigam JV wins Rs 554 cr Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

JK Tyre & Industries receives credit ratings from CARE

