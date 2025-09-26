Indian Overseas Bank slips for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 38.27, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 6.41% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has increased around 7.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7393.35, down 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 19.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
