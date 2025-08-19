Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.85%, rises for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.85%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 37.34, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 0.53% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.34, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24980.95. The Sensex is at 81662.54, up 0.48%. Indian Overseas Bank has dropped around 6.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7053.8, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

