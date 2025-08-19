Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 759.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.16% jump in NIFTY and a 2.38% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 759.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24984.5. The Sensex is at 81678.49, up 0.5%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 8.83% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9387.5, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 758.55, up 1.44% on the day. Jindal Stainless Ltd is up 2.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.16% jump in NIFTY and a 2.38% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 23.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

TCS launches new AI-powered office in Mexico City

Japan's yen rebounds in Asia trade

Kernex Micro spurts on bagging Rs 151-cr order from West Central Railway with KEC Intl consortium

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; media shares in demand; VIX slides 3.11%

Dollar index seen gaining ground around 98 mark

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

