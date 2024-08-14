Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee: Dollar weakness and positive equities support

Indian Rupee: Dollar weakness and positive equities support

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range to settle 2 paise higher at 83.95 (provisional) against the American currency on Wednesday, helped by a sharp decline in the US Dollar against major currencies overseas. The dollar index pulled back notably and is quoting at 102.29. US benchmark treasury yields also eased below 3.9% following producer prices inflation data. On Wednesday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on consumer price inflation in the month of July. Mixed-to-positive tone in the domestic market also supported the rupee. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended up 149.85 points, or 0.19 percent, at 79,105.88 after a slightly choppy session. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,143.75, up 4.75 points, or 0.02 percent, from its previous close. However, foreign fund outflows and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East restricted the rise in the local unit.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

hilarious reunion video goes viral

Principal canes former students, hilarious reunion video goes viral

Exam, National exam

NEET UG 2024: Counselling registration begins, know where and how to apply

I-T returns, filing, income tax, investment

How long will it take to get your ITR refund & will you receive interest?

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

LIVE news: SC rejects plea against putting off NEET-Super Speciality 2024 examination

crude, brent crude, crude oil

Brent oil broadly steady at $80 as fears over West Asia conflict ease

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon