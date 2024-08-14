Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajnandini Metal reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Rajnandini Metal reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 314.61 crore
Net loss of Rajnandini Metal reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 314.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 265.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales314.61265.86 18 OPM %0.322.72 -PBDT-1.345.92 PL PBT-1.655.68 PL NP-1.244.59 PL
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

