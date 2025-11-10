Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 96.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 43.96 croreNet profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 96.75% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 43.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.9641.14 7 OPM %16.6713.49 -PBDT6.334.11 54 PBT4.262.07 106 NP3.031.54 97
