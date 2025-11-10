Monday, November 10, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets end sharply higher

Japanese markets end sharply higher

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Japanese markets ended sharply higher, led by gains in the technology sector.

SoftBank Group rallied 2.6 percent, Tokyo Electron surged 4.3 percent and Advantest added 3.8 percent.

Automaker Honda Motor slumped 4.7 percent after cutting its annual earnings forecast. The Nikkei average climbed 1.26 percent to 50,911.76 while the broader Topix index settled 0.56 percent higher at 3,317.42.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

