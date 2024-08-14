IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit rises 55.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 1.83 croreNet profit of IndiaNivesh rose 55.81% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.831.70 8 OPM %81.4279.41 -PBDT2.031.65 23 PBT1.891.44 31 NP2.011.29 56
