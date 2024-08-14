IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit rises 55.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 1.83 crore

Net profit of IndiaNivesh rose 55.81% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.831.7081.4279.412.031.651.891.442.011.29