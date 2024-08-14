Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 29.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 590.62 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 29.26% to Rs 88.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 590.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 500.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.