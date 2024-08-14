Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.15% to Rs 108.61 croreNet profit of Venus Remedies rose 3.39% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 108.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales108.6195.15 14 OPM %10.3710.93 -PBDT12.8312.60 2 PBT6.855.05 36 NP1.221.18 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content