Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 3.39% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 108.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.108.6195.1510.3710.9312.8312.606.855.051.221.18