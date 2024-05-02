Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 153.46 points or 0.20% to 74,627.36. The Nifty 50 index added 40.70 points or 0.18% to 22,645.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.13%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,712 shares rose and 1,046 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.36% to 7.169 from previous close of 7.195.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.4450, compared with its close of 83.4350 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2024 settlement rose 0.59% to Rs 71,140.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 105.77.

The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.61% to 4.620.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2024 settlement rose 44 cents or 0.53% to $83.88 a barrel.

Adani Total Gas rallied 3.48% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 71.54% to Rs 168 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 168 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 5.09% YoY to Rs 1,167 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions fell 0.86%. The adani group company reported 9.48% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 381.29 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared with Rs 348.25 crorein the quarter ended 31 March 2023. Revenue jumped 3.15% to Rs 4,706.85 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 4,562.73 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Vedant Fashions declined 1.83%. The Manayavar owned company s consolidated net profit increased 6.36% to Rs 116 crore on 6.3% increase in revenue to Rs 363 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. The board has declared a dividend of Rs 8.5 per share.

The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 22,600 level. Financial services, FMCG and consumer durables shares advanced while realty, IT and Mid-Small Healthcare stocks declined.