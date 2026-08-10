Indices edge lower; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in early trade. as investors remained cautious following the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism last week, which had triggered heightened volatility toward the close of trading sessions.

Market participants are assessing a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announced over the weekend while keeping a close watch on developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and the progress of the monsoon. The ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and its potential impact on crude oil prices continued to weigh on sentiment

Investors are also expected to track domestic inflation data, movements in crude oil prices and other global geopolitical developments for further market direction. Sector- and stock-specific activity is likely to remain driven by the ongoing earnings season. The Nifty tad below the 24,550 mark.

Auto, IT and pharma share advanced while PSU Bank, oil & gas and realty shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 73.64 points or 0.09% to 78,437.44. The Nifty 50 index fell 14.55 points or 0.08% to 24,549.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index lost 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,827 shares rose and 1,531 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 480.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 235.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 August 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Titan Company advanced 1.60% after the company reported a 62.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,777 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose 29.3% YoY to Rs 21,502 crore during the quarter, supported by strong demand in the jewellery segment.

Kaynes Technology India tumbled 4.10% after the company reported a 24.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.43 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 74.61 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 40.47% YoY to Rs 946.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Lemon Tree Hotels fell 2.94%. The company reported a 20.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.03 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 38.33 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 9.13% YoY to Rs 344.61 crore in Q1 FY27.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.25% to 6.785 compared with the previous session close of 6.768.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.2500 compared with its close of 95.1750 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.08% to Rs 1,51,940.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.39% to 99.54.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.06% to 4.655.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement jumped 86 cents or 1.03% to $84.41 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets advanced on Monday after a soft U.S. jobs report pared the risk of a near-term rise in borrowing costs, though a lack of progress in Gulf peace talks saw oil prices creep higher.

Iran said on Sunday that a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz was in its final stages but reiterated that the waterway would only reopen once the United States met other conditions.

Brent crude rises as shipping through the vital waterway remained at a trickle, while U.S. crude rose 0.79% to $78.80 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan policy makers have warned of mounting inflation risks that could require a nimble, faster-than-expected pace of interest rate increases, a summary of opinions at their July meeting showed, boosting the case for a September hike.

Last week, U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, with the S&P closing at a record high to cap off a strong week of gains for the major indexes, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month and dampened expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its September meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.83 points, or 0.28%, to 54,036.93, the S&P 500 gained 47.68 points, or 0.62%, to 7,757.64 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 342.26 points, or 1.30%, to 26,690.62.

The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls decreased by 23,000 jobs last month, well below the widely reported estimate that called for an increase of 80,000 jobs. Previously reported job gains for the prior two months were also revised sharply lower, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% last month from 4.2% in June due to workers leaving the labor force.

Market expectations for a rate hike from the Fed at its next meeting dropped to about 44%, according to CME FedWatch down from 55% in the prior session and 67% ??a week ago.

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