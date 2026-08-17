Indices edge lower in early trade

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in early trade as investors assessed a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements amid the ongoing results season. Sector- and stock-specific movements remained in focus, while investors also tracked the progress of the monsoon, an important factor for the broader economic outlook.

The Nifty traded near the 24,300 level, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil and gold prices, along with developments on the global geopolitical front, for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.

PSU Bank, IT and Realty shares declined while media, auto and pharma shares advanced.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 282.46 points or 0.37% to 77,725.19. The Nifty 50 index fell 66.20 points or 0.27% to 24,300.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.32%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,504 shares rose and 1,839 shares fell. A total of 274 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 508.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 356.40 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 August 2026, according to provisional data.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was rose 0.59% to 6.802 as compared with 6.762 previous sessions close.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.5800 compared with its close of 95.4200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.41% to Rs 1,55,145.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.33% to 99.67.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.28% to 4.683.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement added 35 cents or 0.40% to $88.87 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Voltas declined 1.91%. The company reported a 52.19% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 213.76 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 140.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 18.66% YoY to Rs 4,673.5 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Patanjali Foods shed 0.69%. The company reported a sharp 86.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 335.73 crore on 29.33% increase in net sales to Rs 11,337.45 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

NMDC fell 2.49%. The companys standalone net profit rose 1.97% to Rs 2007.40 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1968.68 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales increased 2.43% YoY to Rs 6795.25 crore in Q1 FY27.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets traded higher on Monday, although gains were tempered by renewed concerns over the Middle East conflict and elevated crude oil prices. Brent crude hovered around $89 a barrel as progress towards a US-Iran peace deal remained stalled and tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz stayed disrupted, keeping supply risks and inflation concerns in focus.

Japan's economy grew at an annualised 1.1% in the April-June quarter, slowing from the previous quarter and falling short of market expectations of 2%. GDP rose 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, also below the 0.5% expected by economists.

On Wall Street, US stocks ended lower on Friday after weaker-than-expected retail sales data raised concerns about consumer spending. The S&P 500 fell 0.17% to 7,785.76, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.28% to 26,729.16 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.20% to 53,732.41. Despite the decline, the S&P 500 posted its third consecutive weekly gain.

US inflation data released last week showed consumer prices rose 0.1% in July, while producer prices were unchanged. The softer inflation readings have reduced expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike, although investors remain focused on persistent inflation risks from higher energy prices. The minutes of the Fed's July meeting, due on Wednesday, will be closely watched for clues on the central bank's policy outlook.

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