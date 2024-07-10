Havells India to expand cable manufacturing capacity in Alwar

The home appliance company announced that it is planning to expand its manufacturing capacities of cables at its Alwar location.

Havells India will be expanding its existing manufacturing capacity of cables from 32.90 lakh kms per year to a proposed capacity addition of 41.20 lakh kms per year. Its existing capacity utilisation is around 70%.

The proposed capacity is to be added by March 2026 in phased manner with an investment of approximately Rs 375 crore with internal accruals.

This capacity expansion, of around 25%, is being carried out to cater the increased demand.

Havells India is a leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.

The company reported 24.09% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 448.86 crore on 12.06% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,434.34 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Shares of Havells India added 0.26% to Rs 1,925.30 on the BSE.

