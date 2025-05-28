IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta as Chairman

IndiGo announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as the Chairman of the Board. Mehta has been a Member of the Board of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) since May 2022.
He succeeds Dr. Venkataramani Sumantran, who stepped down from the post after completion of his five-year term as a Board Member. Dr. Sumantran was appointed as the Chairman of the Board in May 2022 and post COVID, navigated the Board during IndiGo's strong recovery and incredible growth over the past three years.
