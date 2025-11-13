Hindustan Hardy reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.16% to Rs 25.33 croreNet profit of Hindustan Hardy remain constant at Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 25.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.3319.92 27 OPM %10.4214.26 -PBDT2.952.97 -1 PBT2.602.70 -4 NP1.941.94 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content