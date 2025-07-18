Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.79% to Rs 1.91 croreIndo Cotspin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.79% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.913.07 -38 OPM %5.764.89 -PBDT0.110.27 -59 PBT00.13 -100 NP00.10 -100
