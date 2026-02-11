Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indo SMC secures an order of Rs 40.77 cr

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Indo SMC has received intimation of receipt of purchase order worth Rs. 40.77 crore from M/s. Shree Balaji Com LLP for supply of HT Air Insulated Bus Duct for 650 AM under Ground System.

HT Air Insulated Bus Ducts rated for 650A in underground systems are specialized electrical power distribution components used for high-tension (HT) power transmission. They provide efficient, reliable alternatives to cables in demanding environments.

Eicher Motors rises after Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 1,421 cr

HBL Engg gains on securing Rs 800-cr KAVACH contract from BLW

Nephrocare Health Services consolidated net profit rises 60.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit declines 58.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit rises 27.59% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

