Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit declines 58.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 64.02 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental declined 58.75% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 64.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.64.0260.4710.8715.898.728.674.554.711.984.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News