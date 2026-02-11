HBL Engg gains on securing Rs 800-cr KAVACH contract from BLW

HBL Engineering rose 2.43% to Rs 797.90 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 800.36 crore from Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi, for the supply, testing and commissioning of Onboard KAVACH equipment (Version 4.0).

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed within a period of 12 months. The company said that none of the promoters has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.

The company reported a more than fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 387.27 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 87.26 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 134.7% YoY to Rs 1,222.90 crore in Q2 September 2025.

