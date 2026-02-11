Nephrocare Health Services consolidated net profit rises 60.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 259.73 crore

Net profit of Nephrocare Health Services rose 60.32% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 259.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 197.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.259.73197.2623.4322.3558.2244.6136.3626.4432.2420.11

