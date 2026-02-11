Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nephrocare Health Services consolidated net profit rises 60.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Nephrocare Health Services consolidated net profit rises 60.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 259.73 crore

Net profit of Nephrocare Health Services rose 60.32% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 259.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 197.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales259.73197.26 32 OPM %23.4322.35 -PBDT58.2244.61 31 PBT36.3626.44 38 NP32.2420.11 60

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

