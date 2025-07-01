Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indogulf Cropsciences IPO ends with 25.98x subscription

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The offer received bids for 34.72 crore shares as against 1.33 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Indogulf Cropsciences received bids for 34,72,66,305 shares as against 1,33,65,710 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 25.98 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 48.39 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 33.26 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 14.78 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 26 June 2025 and it will close on 30 June 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 1.44 crore shares aggregating Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale of up to 36.03 lakh shares worth Rs 40 crore at the upper price band of Rs 111.

 

Proceeds will be used for working capital (Rs 65 crore), debt repayment (Rs 34.12 crore), and setting up a dry flowable (DF) plant in Sonipat, Haryana (Rs 14 crore), with the balance for general corporate purposes. As of 30 April 2025, the company had a working capital limit of Rs 264.08 crore and outstanding borrowings of Rs 256.82 crore on a consolidated basis.

Indogulf Cropsciences, established in 1993, is an agrochemical company manufacturing crop protection products, plant nutrients, and biologicals. It operates four plants in India with a presence in more than 34 countries and a product portfolio of 262 items. The company has a strong domestic and global distribution network and earns most of its revenue from crop protection solutions.

Ahead of the IPO, Indogulf Cropsciences on Thursday, 23 June 2025, raised Rs 58.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 52.43 lakh shares at Rs 111 each to 5 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.68 crore and total income of Rs 464.19 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

India manufacturing growth continues as new export orders growth surge

RBI indicators continue to underscore the stability of the USD/INR exchange rate: Financial stability report

Praj Industries MD & CEO Shishir Joshipura resigns

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

