Praj Industries MD & CEO Shishir Joshipura resigns

Praj Industries MD & CEO Shishir Joshipura resigns

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Praj Industries announced that Shishir Joshipura has tendered his resignation from the position of managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from 30 June 2025.

Praj Industries is a globally recognized biotechnology and engineering company offering sustainable solutions across bioenergy, water purification, process equipment, breweries, and wastewater treatment. With a strong focus on environment, energy, and farm-to-fuel technologies, the company is driving innovation in green engineering.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 56.7% to Rs 39.80 crore on a 15.6% decrease in operational income to Rs 859.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Praj Industries shed 0.39% to Rs 507.10 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

