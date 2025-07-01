Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) New GS 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and (ii) 6.90% GS 2065 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on July 04, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota sells 11,498 tractors in June 2025; construction equipment sales drop over 27% YoY

Escorts Kubota sells 11,498 tractors in June 2025; construction equipment sales drop over 27% YoY

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.2% in May

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.2% in May

Indices trade near flat line; PSU bank shares tumble

Indices trade near flat line; PSU bank shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon