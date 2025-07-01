Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India manufacturing growth continues as new export orders growth surge

India manufacturing growth continues as new export orders growth surge

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a 14-month high of 58.4 in June, up from 57.6 in May. The headline figure was above its long-run average of 54.1 and pointed to a substantial improvement in the health of the sector.

The manufacturing sector experienced a strong end to the first fiscal quarter, marked by improved trends in output and new orders, alongside a record upturn in employment.

Companies also welcomed one of the fastest increases in external orders in the over 20 years of survey history. Goods producers lifted input buying to the greatest extent in 14 months, which supported a further expansion in stocks of purchases.

 

Meanwhile, cost inflation eased to its lowest mark since February and was relatively negligible. Producer prices rose markedly, however, as demand buoyancy allowed firms to pass on higher freight, labour and metal costs to clients.

Production volumes increased at the fastest pace since April 2024, reportedly fuelled by efficiency gains, favourable underlying demand and greater sales volumes. June also saw a quicker upturn in new order inflows.

Indeed, growth of new export orders gained considerable momentum in June. Sector data indicated faster increases in international orders in the consumer, intermediate and investment goods categories.

Also Read

market, stock trading, trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; PSB, pharma, metal stocks face heavy selling; SMIDs slip

Dixon Technologies

Morgan Stanley downgrades Dixon Tech to 'Underweight'; share price falls 3%

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Raymond Lifestyle, Voltas: How to trade 5 worst performing stock of H1 2025

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries' solar leap prompts Nuvama's highest-ever target price

Cars

No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi from today: Here is what to know

Having stagnated in May, outstanding business volumes increased in June. Input price inflation retreated to a four-month low, despite rising iron and steel costs.

Strength in new business intakes was a significant factor influencing trends in purchasing activity and input stocks.

Inventories of finished goods fell again, however, as businesses often had to dig into warehouses to fulfil demand growth. The outlook for the Indian manufacturing sector remained positive in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI indicators continue to underscore the stability of the USD/INR exchange rate: Financial stability report

RBI indicators continue to underscore the stability of the USD/INR exchange rate: Financial stability report

Praj Industries MD & CEO Shishir Joshipura resigns

Praj Industries MD & CEO Shishir Joshipura resigns

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Escorts Kubota sells 11,498 tractors in June 2025; construction equipment sales drop over 27% YoY

Escorts Kubota sells 11,498 tractors in June 2025; construction equipment sales drop over 27% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon