Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 2088.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 343.51 croreNet profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 2088.45% to Rs 545.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 343.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 306.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales343.51306.54 12 OPM %-81.1759.63 -PBDT-464.1218.44 PL PBT-471.4510.70 PL NP545.5824.93 2088
