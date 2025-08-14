Deep Diamond India consolidated net profit declines 79.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.59% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Deep Diamond India declined 79.31% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 70.59% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.51 -71 OPM %-53.3343.14 -PBDT0.100.38 -74 PBT0.100.38 -74 NP0.060.29 -79
