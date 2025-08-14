Orient Beverages consolidated net profit declines 28.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 46.87 croreNet profit of Orient Beverages declined 28.27% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales46.8744.34 6 OPM %5.256.56 -PBDT3.033.07 -1 PBT2.452.40 2 NP1.702.37 -28
